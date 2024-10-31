Kazakhstan plans to strengthen its position as key transit hub in Eurasia

ASTANA, October 31. /TASS/. The authorities of Kazakhstan will work to strengthen the country's position as a key transit hub in Eurasia, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"In the current geopolitical situation, Kazakhstan needs to strengthen its position as a key transit hub in Eurasia. We plan to repair 11,000 kilometers of old railways and build more than 5,000 kilometers of new ones. The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor is a top priority for us," he said.

According to him, strengthening work on the corridor will ensure trade routes between Europe and Asia with an annual cargo turnover of 10 mln tons.

Tokayev noted that the country prioritizes investment opportunities for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route "through the construction of new cargo terminals and the production of joint transport vessels".