Arctic Medicine Standard to focus on disease prevention

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The new Arctic Medicine Standard, which the Murmansk Region develops, will focus on disease prevention, and will include best medical practices of the Russian Arctic Zone, the Murmansk Region's Ministry of Information Policy said.

In August, at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the Murmansk Region's Governor Andrey Chibis suggested creating a special standard of medical care for the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, stressing medicine in the Arctic was more expensive than elsewhere in the country. The president supported the suggestion.

"The Russian Federation's regions need to eye their best practices, to have discussions with the scientific community and to come up with a set of Arctic Medicine standards. First of all, it is necessary to work out preventive measures. Additionally, during preventive examinations, depending on the region and the number of diseases, to have expanded set of measures to identify cancer risks at early stages. Another aspect I'd like to propose to analyze in detail is medical care, taking into account logistics to remote areas," the press service quoted the governor as saying.

The new medical standard would also mean new centers for prevention and assessment of reproductive health disorders in teenagers, updated sanitary and epidemiological regulations for catering in kindergartens and schools to cope with vitamin and mineral deficiency.