Putin's latest meeting with his UAE counterpart lasted almost until midnight — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday lasted almost until midnight, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Russian president has received his UAE counterpart in his house for an informal dinner. On Monday, the two leaders are due to hold the official talks in the Kremlin, as well as visit an educational institution.

"Yesterday, an informal meeting between the two presidents lasted almost until midnight in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow. At the beginning of the talks, the leaders outlined the range of issues they would like to discuss as a priority. It was a very rich and trustful conversation on a broad number of topics," the Kremlin spokesman said.