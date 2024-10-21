Israel informs US about terms of ceasefire on Israeli-Lebanese border — media

WASHINGTON, October 21. /TASS/. Israel’s authorities have informed the US administration about the terms under which they would be ready to cease hostilities near the Israeli-Lebanese border, Axios reported.

"Last week, Israel provided the US with a document outlining its terms for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon and ensure the return of residents to their homes on both sides of the border," Axios said, citing US officials. One of the conditions is that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) must be able to take active measures against the rearmament of Hezbollah units and the restoration of the movement’s military infrastructure. Additionally, Israel demands that its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese airspace, the publication reads.

According to the portal, Minister of Strategic Affairs of Israel Ron Dermer handed over the document to US Presidential Special Envoy Amos Hochstein. Hochstein is expected to hold talks on the conditions of an agreement to achieve a ceasefire in southern Lebanon. Hochstein will arrive in Beirut on October 21 and meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as reported by the Al Nahar newspaper.

Neither Lebanese representatives nor the international community is likely to agree to the demands of the Israeli side, a US official told Axios.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. On September 27, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in one of the Israeli strikes on Beirut. The Shiite party officially confirmed his death and pledged to continue confronting Israel.