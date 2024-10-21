Iran officially notifies IAEA of Israeli threats to nuclear facilities — Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, October 21. /TASS/. Iran has officially lodged complaints with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the UN Security Council over Israeli threats to its nuclear facilities, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced at a press conference.

"Iran views these threats as endangering the security of the international community and has submitted a written protest to the IAEA and the UN Security Council," Baghaei stated in response to a question regarding Tehran’s reaction to the Israeli threats. The broadcast was carried by the IRIB TV channel. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, the threat to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities is unacceptable and contradicts international law.

On October 1, the Islamic republic launched a massive missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack.

On October 11, at a press conference in Laos, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that carrying out threats to attack Tehran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in response to an Iranian missile strike on Israel would be a very serious provocation.