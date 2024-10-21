Ukraine fires some 50 munitions at Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, October 21. /TASS/. Ukraine has fired roughly 50 munitions and 15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past day, injuring four people, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on his Telegram channel.

"Five UAVs were fired at the settlements of Beryozovka and Gruzskoye. Two civilians were wounded by an explosive dropped by a UAV," he reported.

A man was admitted to the regional hospital with moderate injuries. At night, another victim with various shrapnel wounds and a broken leg was taken to the Borisovka central regional hospital in critical condition. A workshop of a farming facility, a private house, two cars, a gas pipeline and a power supply line were damaged.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 9 munitions in 4 shelling rounds and two UAVs were fired at the city of Shebekino, villages of Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and a farmstead of Balki. A total of 15 private households, a car and an outbuilding were damaged," the governor wrote.

On Sunday, a woman, wounded on October 19, went to Belgorod city hospital No. 2. The victim's condition is now good. She was assigned for outpatient treatment. A 13-year-old boy, injured on October 19 in the shelling of Shebekino, was admitted to the children's regional clinical hospital. The child's condition is reported to be of medium severity.

Seven munitions and five UAVs were fired at Belgorod and the settlements of the Volokonovsky district, damaging two private houses, a social facility and a gas pipeline. A total of 31 munitions and three drones were fired at the Grayvoronsky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts, no casualties or damage were reported.