Rushydro discusses development contract for hydraulic structures for new NPP in India

NEW DELHI, October 31. /TASS/. Russian energy holding RusHydro, which is responsible for the development of the project and preparation of working documentation for the hydraulic structures of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) being built in India under the Russian design, is discussing a contract for work at a new site in the country, the company’s Deputy Director General for Project Engineering, Sustainable Development, and International Cooperation Sergey Machekhin told TASS.

Earlier, Rosatom's press service reported that Russia and India are considering the construction of six more high-power NPP units at the new site, in addition to the two units already commissioned and four units under construction at the Kudankulam NPP.

"RusHydro is discussing a promising contract to develop a design for a complex of hydraulic structures for six more power units at the new site," Machekhin said.

"At the moment, RusHydro has completed most of the work on the design and approval of the working documentation for the hydraulic structures of units three to six of the Kudankulam NPP, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, which has allowed the Indian side to ensure 80% construction readiness of the hydraulic structures by now," he noted.

Machekhin emphasized that the experience gained by RusHydro in India with the Kudankulam NPP has attracted the interest of French company Electricite de France, which is planning to build the Jaitapur NPP in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Kudankulam NPP is located in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The project includes the construction of six units with VVER-1000 reactors with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW.