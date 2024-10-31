Pacific Fleet ships enter South China Sea via Strait of Malacca

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet have crossed the Strait of Malacca and entered the South China Sea, the Fleet's press service reported.

"A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet composed of corvettes Gromky, Rezky, Hero of Russia Aldar Tsydenzhapov and tanker Pechenga has crossed the Strait of Malacca and entered the South China Sea," the press service said.

It specified that during the crossing of the strait, Pacific Fleet personnel held shipboard exercises on air defense and damage control.

Earlier, the group of vessels took part in the Marumex 2024 naval exercises together with ships from Myanmar's Navy in the waters of the Andaman Sea.