BERDYANSK, October 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces strike on the port city of Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region has damaged at least six buildings, the city administration told TASS.

The administration's commission is conducting a survey to assess damage to roofs, walls, and windows. "So far, we have received reports of six damaged buildings. The survey aims to gather more information," the agency source said.

According to him, the consequences of the Ukrainian shelling are expected to be eliminated within two days.

The Ukrainian armed forces used 10 kamikaze drones with a considerable number of destructive devices to hit Berdyansk. Following the attack, schools, kindergartens, and other social facilities were closed.