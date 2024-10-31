TotalEnergies unable to withdraw Novatek dividends from Russia

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. TotalEnergies estimates its dividends from participation in joint projects with Russia’s Novatek, which it cannot withdraw from Russia, at $1.5-2 bln as of the end of 2024, CEO of the French energy company Patrick Pouyanne said at a teleconference.

"The dividends of Novatek were representing around $600 million per year. So most of them are stuck on the Novatek account, not on the C accounts, because Novatek has kept its dividends on its own account. So this represents around $1 billion [at present], more or less," the chief executive said.

"I don't know when it will end, so probably by the end of the year will be $1.5 to $2 billion of cash dividends, which are somewhere on other accounts," Pouyanne added.

TotalEnergies at the same time managed to receive a portion of dividends under the Yamal LNG project in 2022, the chief executive added.