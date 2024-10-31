Death toll from Spain flooding rises to 155

MADRID, October 31. /TASS/. At least 155 people were killed in Spain’s eastern province of Valencia as gale-force winds and torrential rains ripped through the area, leaving behind massive flooding, the regional emergency management service said on X.

The EFE news agency earlier reported the disaster took 140 lives across the entire country, but said most casualties happened in in Valencia.

On October 29, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings in various regions of the country due to heavy rains. In the country’s south and east, where rainfall was the heaviest, the danger level was raised to the maximum.

Because of the disaster, dozens of roads remain blocked, rail service continues to be suspended and other infrastructure also suffered damage. Power outages are still affecting about 70,000 households. Weather warnings remain in effect in certain areas, including Valencia, as of October 31. The storm ranks as one of the most destructive disasters in Spain’s history.