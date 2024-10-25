Russia calls on IMF to fairly assess sanctions impact on global monetary system

WASHINGTON, October 25. /TASS/. Russia is calling on the IMF to conduct an objective analysis of the impact of sanctions on the international monetary system, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement, distributed at the 50th meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.

"We support the Fund's calls to maintain multilateralism, curb the growth of unilateral restrictions in trade and investment, and its efforts to assess the economic consequences of trade fragmentation. We further urge the Fund to undertake a thorough and objective analysis and evaluation of the impact of financial restrictions and sanctions on the international monetary system," the statement says.

Siluanov also said that the Russian economy has been demonstrating consistently high growth rates despite unprecedented sanctions pressure.

"Despite the pressure of unprecedented sanctions, the Russian economy continues to show consistently high growth rates, systematically surpassing most forecasts, including those of the IMF. This year, we are projecting economic growth of 3.9%," according to the statement.

The IMFC is the governing body of the International Monetary Fund. The IMFC meeting was held as part of the autumn session of the governing bodies of the IMF and the World Bank, which is taking place this week in Washington.