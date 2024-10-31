Rescue operations after gas explosion in Cherkessk complete

CHERKESSK, October 31. /TASS/. Rescue teams have completed their operations at the five-story residential building in Cherkessk, where two floors collapsed earlier because of a gas explosion, the Ministry of Emergency Situations Directorate in Karachay-Cherkessia said.

"The emergency rescue operations are complete. The Ministry rescuers saved three people. Nine people were affected […] five of them died," the directorate said.

According to the directorate, three injured people were prescribed outpatient treatment, while one person was hospitalized. A temporary accommodation facility has been deployed for the residents. The incident scene will be cordoned off by the police during nighttime.

"Ministry specialists, together with regional rescue teams removed the unstable structures, both manually and via vehicles. The specialists will help the residents of adjacent stairwells, which could be entered without hazard, fetch their essential things, medicine from their apartments," the ministry said.

A gas explosion occurred in a residential building in Cherkessk early on Thursday, causing collapse of fourth and fifth floors. A state of emergency has been declared in the city. A criminal case was initiated over charges of provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.