Over 200 injured after Typhoon Kong-Rey makes landfall on Taiwan

HONG KONG, October 31. /TASS/. At least 205 people sustained various injuries after Typhoon Kong-Rey made landfall on Taiwan’s eastern coast, the island’s disaster response center reported.

At least one person has died. Some 11,900 residents were evacuated from mountainous and coastal regions.

Super Typhoon Kong-Rey made landfall on Taiwan's eastern coast around 13:40 local time (08:40 Moscow time) in Taitung County. Authorities have declared Thursday a non-working day, canceled classes in educational institutions, and placed emergency services on high alert. Over 500 flights and nearly 140 ferry routes have been canceled across the island. At least one person is dead and 73 injured, and approximately 8,600 residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas.

The storm formed in the western Pacific Ocean near the Philippines on October 25 and intensified to a typhoon on October 29.