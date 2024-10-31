{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Over 200 injured after Typhoon Kong-Rey makes landfall on Taiwan

At least one person has died

HONG KONG, October 31. /TASS/. At least 205 people sustained various injuries after Typhoon Kong-Rey made landfall on Taiwan’s eastern coast, the island’s disaster response center reported.

At least one person has died. Some 11,900 residents were evacuated from mountainous and coastal regions.

Super Typhoon Kong-Rey made landfall on Taiwan's eastern coast around 13:40 local time (08:40 Moscow time) in Taitung County. Authorities have declared Thursday a non-working day, canceled classes in educational institutions, and placed emergency services on high alert. Over 500 flights and nearly 140 ferry routes have been canceled across the island. At least one person is dead and 73 injured, and approximately 8,600 residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas.

The storm formed in the western Pacific Ocean near the Philippines on October 25 and intensified to a typhoon on October 29.

Death toll from Spain flooding rises to 155
The EFE news agency earlier reported the disaster took 140 lives across the entire country, but said most casualties happened in in Valencia
Read more
Kiev regime attacks port of Berdyansk, presumably using kamikaze drones — city authorities
Vladimir Rogov, head of the Civic Chamber Commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for the veterans, said the attack involved at least six drones
Read more
Inokhodets strike drone eliminates Ukrainian armored vehicle in Kursk Region
The Ministry also published video footage of the Ukrainian vehicle being destroyed by the drone
Read more
Russian forces liberate 20-kilometer-long strip of land in south Donetsk area
Vladimir Rogov pointed out that Ukrainian forces were quickly leaving their positions
Read more
Low-skilled migrants should come to Russia for work period only — Medvedev
"All the conditions should be formed for compatriots, high-skilled specialists coming to our country," the official stressed
Read more
Russian foreign trade to be above $700 bln as of 2024 year-end
China, India, Turkey and member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are main trade partners of Russia at present
Read more
Russia-China relations entering golden age — Putin
The Russian president stressed that the bilateral ties "are being built on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other’s sovereignty"
Read more
Russian Skvorets drone takes out expensive Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle
The ONF specified that the drone is equipped with a PG-7VL hollow charge anti-tank grenade that is very effective against modern armored targets, enemy fortifications and manpower inside brick and reinforced concrete buildings, and earthen shelters
Read more
Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine Russia's legitimate military target — Kremlin
Earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company was opening a plant in Ukraine specializing in the repair and production of armored vehicles
Read more
Drones attack enterprises in Russia’s Bashkortostan, no casualties reported — official
According to regional leader Radiy Khabirov, there have been no casualties or damage
Read more
GoDaddy refusing to work with Russian users would not affect its domain industry
According to Andrey Vorobyov, the number of Russian administrators who have domains with GoDaddy is limited
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry releases video of Bulava missile launch
The launch was carried out from the Sea of Okhotsk
Read more
Crocus City Hall to be restored — site owner
The company endeavors and will continue doing everything it can to help authorities and special services in their hard work and to help victims of the terrorist act together with the entire country, Crocus International added
Read more
Two out of six Moldovan Constitutional Judges state dissenting opinion on Euroreferendum
The Constitutional Court of Moldova approved the outcome of the European referendum
Read more
Battlegroup North’s flamethrower hits Ukrainian manpower near Kharkov
The accuracy of the strike with thermobaric munitions on the shelters of Ukrainian manpower was confirmed by data recorders
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 96.42 rubles for October 19-21
The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.46 rubles, down nine kopecks
Read more
Russian ministry suggests Turkmenistan join agreement on duty-free trade in services
Trade between Russia and Turkmenistan increased by 47.9% in eight months of 2024 year-on-year
Read more
TotalEnergies unable to withdraw Novatek dividends from Russia
"The dividends of Novatek were representing around $600 million per year," CEO of the French energy company Patrick Pouyanne noted
Read more
Russia uses yuan in settlements not only with China, but also with third countries — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that it "helps strengthen the yuan as an international currency"
Read more
Ukrainian strike on Berdyansk damages at least six buildings
According to the city administration, the consequences of the Ukrainian shelling are expected to be eliminated within two days
Read more
OSCE aware of Sandu's resource use for victory, stays silent — foreign intel agency
"The leadership of the OSCE Secretariat believes that the Moldovan authorities will employ similar tactics during the second round of the presidential election on November 3," the SVR press bureau highlighted
Read more
Russia, Tanzania discuss opening regular cargo sea line — Economic Development Minister
According to Maxim Reshetnikov, Tanzania has a very powerful hub, but there are limitations on port capacity
Read more
Central Bank chief says period of tight monetary policy new for Russian economy
The regulator raised its key rate by 2 percentage points to a record level of 21% per annum at its meeting of the board of directors on October 25
Read more
Putin gives helicopter to Zimbabwean president as gift
Putin and Mnangagwa had earlier held a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg
Read more
Russia’s new bill on immigration will seek to tighten control — Medvedev
Medvedev also said it is necessary to "know exactly who comes here and why, where they work and live, and whether they are ready to integrate into Russian society"
Read more
Putin signs law on regulation of digital currency turnover in Russia
The law gives the Russian government the right to prohibit digital currency mining in specific regions or in their individual territories, as well as to determine the procedure and cases for introducing such restrictions
Read more
Russia's asset revenues total €5.15 bln in nine months of 2024 — media
A total of €176 billion in Russian funds are held in the depository's accounts, the report states
Read more
Russian Su-35 fighters cover aircraft in air strikes on Ukrainian army in Kursk area
One of the fighter jets uncovered enemy air defense sites by its weapons suite
Read more
Clean Arctic volunteers to reconstruct monuments to explorers at Cape Chelyuskin cemetery
The work will feature specialists of the Taymyr Museum of Local History and the Russian Geographical Society
Read more
Rescue operations after gas explosion in Cherkessk complete
The rescuers saved three people
Read more
Death toll from Spain flooding rises to 155
The EFE news agency earlier reported the disaster took 140 lives across the entire country, but said most casualties happened in in Valencia
Read more
Hungary receives record volume of gas from Russia — Szijjarto after meeting Lavrov
A total of 20 mln cubic meters of gas are supplied to Hungary via TurkStream each day, the Hungarian foreign minister said
Read more
Russian cabinet to allocate $179.7 mln for subsidized loans to agribusiness — PM
This will make it possible for at least 24,000 borrowers to receive subsidies and to improve financial stability of the domestic agricultural sector, Mikhail Mishustin said
Read more
Ukrainian General Staff building damaged in Kiev — ex-lawmaker
The air alert declared in Kiev overnight to Wednesday lasted about two hours
Read more
Putin praises efforts of 155th marine brigade in liberating Kursk Region
The Russian president said that then the 810th marine brigade, as well as units of the airborne forces were involved to reinforce the result
Read more
Economic growth to be in Russia, China, India and Saudi Arabia — Putin
"Forming of new centers of development" is the sign of time, the Russian leader underlined
Read more
French mercenary involved in transporting internal organs of Ukrainian soldiers — official
Maxime Roger Henri Barrat is also under investigation by the civilian-military administration’s department of the interior in connection with the crime against a female civilian from the village of Glubokoye in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Several countries request UNSC meeting on November 4 on DPRK missile launch
The decision on holding a meeting will be made by the British permanent mission to the UN, which will take over the presidency of the Security Council in November
Read more
Polyus produces first ton of gold from Sukhoi Log goldfield ore
"This field is the largest in Russia and one of the most promising worldwide," the company said
Read more
Gazprom Board to discuss shale gas, LNG industry development
The holding's directors will review the implementation status of the largest investment projects and amendments to the investment program and the budget for 2024
Read more
Liberation of Yasnaya Polyana in DPR to worsen Kiev’s logistics near Velikaya Novosyolka
The Ukrainian army set up a powerful fortified area near the settlement
Read more
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
Read more
Gas reserves in Europe’s underground storage facilities approach 95.2%
Currently, the European UGS facilities are 95.18% full (3.05 pp higher than the average for this date over the past five years), containing 105.64 bln cubic meters of gas
Read more
Georgian opposition to hold rally protesting election results on November 4
Leader of the Strong Georgia opposition party Anna Dolidze insisted that the opposition has already figured the scheme that the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party had purportedly used to falsify the election results
Read more
Case against US mercenary, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 14 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region
Read more
Gazprom raises investments to $16.84 bln for 2024
It was previously planned that Gazprom's investments in 2024 would amount to $16.14 bln
Read more
Russia receives observer status in Non-Aligned Movement
The international organization unites countries, whose foreign policy is based on the refusal to join any military-political blocs
Read more
Zelensky advises Ukrainian troops to retreat when heavily outnumbered
"We must save our soldiers and protect our people," the Ukrainian president emphasized
Read more
Iran plans to carry out major strike on Israel from Iraq within days — report
The US doesn't know if Tehran has made a decision to go ahead with the strike soon, a US official told Axios
Read more
Kremlin says North Korean leader’s new visit to Russia possible in 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the North Korean leader in June during his visit to Pyongyang
Read more
Russia calls on IMF to fairly assess sanctions impact on global monetary system
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov also said that the Russian economy has been demonstrating consistently high growth rates despite unprecedented sanctions pressure
Read more
General Staff reports challenges for Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk area
Sergey Dobryak, the head of the Kiev-controlled Pokrovsk Military Administration, announced on October 30 that the town would be sealed off from entry and exit to various neighborhoods and streets
Read more
Ukraine accelerates fleeing from Selidovo to save remaining troops — security services
"They come out in groups along the roads that are subjected to shelling, losing significant numbers of people there," the source said
Read more
Frontline developments leave Kiev regime 'quite nervous’ — Kremlin Spokesman
"Evidently, all the ‘peace plans’ and ‘victory plans’ — whether classified or not — are essentially attempts by Kiev to draw Western countries deeper into the conflict and legitimize that involvement," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Georgian prosecutors bring charges against organizers of ballot stuffing
Earlier on Thursday, the Georgian Interior Ministry said in a statement it had detained two persons for ballot stuffing at the 69th polling station in the Marneuli district
Read more
Death toll of floods in Valencia grows to 92
The storm caused numerous incidents and is considered one of the worst natural disasters in the country’s history
Read more
Ruscon launches scheduled service for delivering package freight from Israel to Russia
The service is suitable for a wide range of cargoes, including hazardous and chemical ones
Read more
Retaliation against Kiev's strike on special forces university was prompt — Kadyrov
The Russian Defense Ministry's Air Force hit the unmanned systems control center of the General Staff in Kiev with two Geran drones
Read more
Hungary’s Orban expects Trump to reach agreement with Russia if he wins US elections
According to the Hungarian prime minister, the Republicans are not interested in sending billions of dollars as aid for Ukraine
Read more
Bosch CEO not ruling out further job cuts
"Bosch will not reach its economic targets in 2024," CEO of the German industrial giant Stefan Hartung said
Read more
Reporter injured during attempt to interview British diplomats at Vnukovo Airport
The Ministry noted that if the claim is deemed valid, a procedural decision will be made despite the potential status and immunity of the perpetrator
Read more
Time to book capacity for 2025 gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine is up — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that "the contract ends at the end of this year, in December"
Read more
All BRICS partners desire to deepen business contacts — official
The productive dialog was maintained throughout the year in all areas of Business Council’s activities, Sergey Katyrin noted
Read more
Press review: US election set to shape politics while Kiev seeks 'energy deal' with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 31st
Read more
BRICS countries interested in Turkey joining association — Kremlin
"We seek to build relations with Turkey as a country, not a NATO-member," Dmitry Peskov said with regard to claims that the country's membership in the alliance is incompatible with participation in BRICS
Read more
Georgia’s CEC receives more than 1,100 complaints over parliamentary elections
CEC representative Giorgi Santuriani noted that the number of complaints has decreased compared to the previous election period
Read more
Yerevan sees peace treaty with Baku close at hand
According to the top Armenian diplomat, Yerevan and Baku will soon notify each other of the ratification of the regulations for the work of the commissions on border delimitation
Read more
Using Russian assets will have consequences for global financial system — Finance Ministry
"Naturally, developing countries will look for other currencies to conduct transactions and store reserves," Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov pointed out
Read more
Russian stock indices decline as Friday’s trading closes on Moscow Exchange
The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 0.28% in a day to 13.51 rubles
Read more
Ukraine, Russia should begin peace talks without preconditions — Belarusian president
Alexander Lukashenko noted that once peace talks commence, it may be possible to achieve a ceasefire under certain conditions and subsequently withdraw troops from the front lines
Read more
South Korea doesn’t plan to send troops to Ukraine — report
Earlier, a lawmaker from a leading opposition party said sending military analysts to Ukraine would require parliamentary approval
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drone attack targets Berdyansk port, key details uncovered
According to Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, three individuals have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity
Read more
Russia fully open for business cooperation with other countries — Putin
The Russian president is confident that "the major efforts should be focused on developing and strengthening platforms that ensure economic growth"
Read more
Ukrainian defenses crumbling everywhere as reserves run out — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that it is too early to talk about the Ukrainian army’s complete exhaustion
Read more
Ukrainian military has severe shortage of troops, ammunition — Iranian analyst
"The West and its supporters are suffering significant damage from the advance of Russian troops in the special military operation zone," Ruhollah Modabber said
Read more
Russian, Moldovan prime ministers to meet at EAEU forum in Kazakhstan
On January 24, a source in the Russian government informed TASS that the Russian prime minister would travel to Almaty to attend the EAEU forum
Read more
Baku states serious progress on peace agreement with Yerevan
According to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the territorial claims against his country, contained in the Armenian Constitution, constitute the main obstacle in this process
Read more
Russian Ka-52M helicopters destroy Ukrainian manpower, equipment in borderline Kursk area
After the strike, the army aviation crews performed a missile-evasion maneuver at an ultra-low altitude by firing decoy flares to evade hits by enemy surface-to-air missiles
Read more
Serbia gives up purchase of S-400 systems over threat of US sanctions
Earlier, it was reported that Serbian authorities were considering buying S-400 surface-to-air missile systems on long-term credit
Read more
FACTBOX: Western countries' military support for Ukraine
The total military aid to Kiev from February 2022 to August 2024, according to calculations by Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy, amounted to $123.5 billion
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day
In the reported period, the center also registered three violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition
Read more
Retailer Fix Price reduces Q3 profit by 19.4% to $61.72 mln
Over the nine-month period, the retailer's net profit decreased by 44.3% to $155.36 mln
Read more
Profit of Russian banks reaches $3.48 bln in September
In the first 9 months of 2024, banks earned 2.7 trillion rubles ($28.01 bln), 5% more than a year earlier, due to business growth and low risk costs in the corporate portfolio
Read more
Pacific Fleet ships enter South China Sea via Strait of Malacca
During the crossing of the strait, Pacific Fleet personnel held shipboard exercises on air defense and damage control
Read more
Russian troops liberate Yasnaya Polyana community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 810 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia pushing to reorient transport flows to reliable partners — Putin
The Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor are among Russia’s flagship projects, the head of state pointed out
Read more
US to run 'smear campaign' in Georgia, seeks to oust current regime — Russian intel agency
"With its usual anti-Russian fervor, the White House intends to build the propaganda activity on a sensational revelation, blaming Russia for all of Georgia’s problems," the statement reads
Read more
Kazakhstan plans to strengthen its position as key transit hub in Eurasia
The Kazakh leader noted that the country prioritized investment opportunities for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route "through the construction of new cargo terminals and the production of joint transport vessels"
Read more
Rushydro discusses development contract for hydraulic structures for new NPP in India
"At the moment, RusHydro has completed most of the work on the design and approval of the working documentation for the hydraulic structures of units three to six of the Kudankulam NPP," Sergey Machekhin said
Read more
West still tries to digitally interfere in Russia's affairs — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that modern technologies, while opening up additional opportunities, "also give rise to considerable risks"
Read more
Russia’s international reserves up $3.6 bln in one week to $628 bln — Central Bank
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key statements of Bank of Russia’s Chief following sharp key rate raise
Elvira Nabiullina reiterated that the regulator remains committed to the inflation target of 4%
Read more
US, allies discuss response options for alleged relocation of DPRK troops to Russia
Austin pointed out "unprecedented level of direct military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK," adding that this topic was discussed during the meeting
Read more
Head of Chechnya reports UAV attack on Russian special forces university
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that investigators have already commenced their work to identify the culprits
Read more
Arctic Medicine Standard to focus on disease prevention
The new medical standard would also mean new centers for prevention and assessment of reproductive health disorders in teenagers, updated sanitary and epidemiological regulations for catering in kindergartens and schools to cope with vitamin and mineral deficiency
Read more
US authorizes energy transactions for Russian banks
Energy-related transactions are understood as all the transactions related to production, refining, processing, transportation and purchase of oil
Read more
Comprehensive partnership with Iran to be signed soon — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the treaty will outline the parties' commitment to closer cooperation in the areas of defense and in the interests of peace and security both regionally and globally
Read more
Death toll from gas blast in Russia’s Cherkessk rises to two — emergency official
Four people have been hospitalized, Rashid Temrezon, the republic’s head, said
Read more
Google’s fines in Russia reach stratospheric levels — lawyer
Google can return to the Russian market only if it complies with the court’s decision
Read more
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $54.5 mln on October 17
The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument
Read more
West attempted to disrupt Aeroflot flights to Mauritius — Russian Ambassador
The Western countries "stoop to nothing" in order to prevent other countries from developing relations with Russia, Konstantin Klimovsky said
Read more