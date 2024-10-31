Georgian elections saw unprecedented foreign interference — premier

TBILISI, November 1. /TASS/. Unprecedented foreign interference was observed during Georgia’s latest parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"Foreign funds are being used to attain political goals in Georgia. Among other things, the latest elections saw unprecedented external interference, including through foreign funds," he said in an interview with the Imedi television, commenting on the country’s controversial law on the issue.

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, employing the widespread use of electronic ballot boxes for the first time. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party got 53.93% of the vote. As the winner it has the right to form the government on its own. Four opposition parties cleared the five-percent threshold: Coalition for Change had 11%, Unity-National Movement — 10.16%, Strong Georgia — 8.8%, and Gakharia for Georgia — 7.76%.

All opposition parties that have entered parliament refuse to recognize the results of the elections, and so does Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili. According to her, the Central Election Commission data is rigged and in reality the opposition received more votes than the Georgian Dream party and therefore has the majority of seats in parliament.