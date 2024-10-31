Bank of Russia denies buying St. Petersburg Currency Exchange

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Central Bank of Russia refutes claims that it has acquired the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange (SPCEX).

"The information about the acquisition of the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange by the Bank of Russia is not true. The Bank of Russia has been a shareholder in SPCEX since 2022. Our stake has not changed during that time; it continues to stand at 8.9% of the authorized capital," the regulator informed.

Various media outlets reported earlier that the Bank of Russia had acquired the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange.