MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Google should not restrict the broadcasting of Russian TV channels on its platform; the best thing the company’s management can do now is to pay attention to the current situation and remedy it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He was commenting on the fine of two undecillion rubles imposed on the company due to blocking the accounts of Russian TV channels on YouTube.

"Although it is a specific amount, I cannot even pronounce this number, but, rather, it is full of symbolism," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"These demands simply illustrate the essence of the claims of our channels against Google. Google should not restrict the activities of our broadcasters on its platform, but this is what it is doing now. This might become a reason for Google management to pay attention to what is going on and remedy the situation. This is the best thing the company can do," he noted.

Earlier, lawyer Ivan Morozov told TASS that Google's fines to the Russian government for administrative violations had reached 2 undecillion rubles (a 36-digit figure) and are increasing daily due to non-payment.

According to experts interviewed by TASS, the size of Moscow's claim against Google for blocking Russian state TV channels on YouTube may soon exceed the company’s value, experts have noted.