Russia says 5 drones shot down over Bryansk, Kursk regions and Crimea

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Bryansk and Kursk regions, and the Republic of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Kiev regime made attempts to carry out terrorist attacks with fixed-wing UAVs on sites on the territory of the Russian Federation, which were foiled from 8:10 p.m. to 8:30 Moscow time on October 31. Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region, two over the territory of the Bryansk Region and one over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," it said.

In a separate statement, the Defense Ministry said 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Kursk and Belgorod regions slightly earlier on Thursday.

"The Kiev regime made attempts to carry out terrorist attacks with fixed-wing UAVs on sites on the territory of the Russian Federation, which were foiled from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on October 31. Eight Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region and two over the territory of the Belgorod Region by on-duty air defense capabilities," it said.