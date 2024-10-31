Minsk, Budapest must act more coherently to resolve conflict in Ukraine — Belarus MFA

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Belarus and Hungary must act faster and more coherently to resolve the armed conflict in Ukraine, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said at a press conference following talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

The Belarusian Foreign Minister noted that it is very important for the two countries to promote stability and reduce confrontation in the European region.

"We believe that such a policy brings us even closer together. <…> We must act even faster and more coherently to achieve peace in Ukraine," he said.

According to Ryzhenkov, Minsk welcomes Budapest's peace initiatives related to the Ukrainian conflict.

The Hungarian government has previously repeatedly called for maintaining constructive dialogue between the world's leading powers, despite differences in views on a number of important international issues. Budapest has also stressed the need to keep channels of communication open with Russia, including in order to find ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.