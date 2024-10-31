IAEA reports minor water leak from Zaporozhye NPP reactor, sees no threat

VIENNA, November 1. /TASS/. Repairs are under way to fix a minor water leakage from a reactor of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which poses no immediate threat, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

"The Agency will continue to follow this issue closely, although we don’t see any immediate issue for nuclear safety. In general, we have identified regular equipment maintenance - which is vital to ensure sustainable nuclear safety and security - as a challenging area for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant during the conflict," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was quoted as saying on the agency’s website.

The team on the site was informed on Thursday that welding work had been completed and that radiography checks of the welds were on-going.