Result not guaranteed in efforts to normalize relations with US — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The process of normalization of relations between Russia and the United States requires a lot of work from both sides but the result is not assured, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with The International Affairs magazine.

"We should try to find at least a somewhat feasible way to use the window of opportunity that has slightly opened in our relations with the US before speaking about the development of relations. All this requires much attention and effort - notably, from both sides - but the result is not guaranteed," he pointed out.

The Russian deputy foreign minister added that developing relations with the United States "is a long-term challenge."

"So far, we are talking about at least a partial normalization of relations," Raybkov elaborated.