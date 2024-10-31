Russia’s migration policy must correspond to domestic interests — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s migration policy must serve precisely the interests of Russia and not those of other nations, regardless of their importance for Moscow, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stressed during a meeting on the matter.

"This policy must indeed correspond to the interests of our citizens and not of some other nations, some foreign countries or groups of states, no matter how important they are for us," Medvedev noted.

According to the official, the state structures must "cover all the key directions of the government’s policy on migrants" because "all of this needs to be tied in with the economic growth and the issues of national security." "The essence of our citizens’ main grievances is precisely about security issues," he emphasized.