Georgian opposition to hold rally protesting election results on November 4

TBILISI, October 31. /TASS/. Representatives from Georgia’s opposition parties and their supporters will hold a rally protesting the results of parliamentary elections near the parliament building in Tbilisi on November 4, Anna Dolidze, the leader of the Strong Georgia opposition party, said at a news briefing.

"We will get together on Monday (November 4 - TASS) at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. Moscow time - TASS) on Rustaveli Avenue and tell you about the detailed plan of action, about how within and beyond the country our protest will take place legally, peacefully, but in an organized and productive way," she said.

Dolidze insisted that the opposition has already figured the scheme that the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party had purportedly used to falsify the election results. The opposition plans to present the evidence to the general public and international partners.

Georgian parliamentary elections

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, employing the widespread use of electronic ballot boxes for the first time. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party got 53.93% of the vote. As the winner it has the right to form the government on its own. Four opposition parties cleared the five-percent threshold: Coalition for Change had 11%, Unity-National Movement — 10.16%, Strong Georgia — 8.8%, and Gakharia for Georgia — 7.76%.

All opposition parties that have entered parliament refuse to recognize the results of the elections, and so does Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili. According to her, the Central Election Commission data is rigged and in reality the opposition received more votes than the Georgian Dream party and therefore has the majority of seats in parliament.