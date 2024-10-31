Several countries request UNSC meeting on November 4 on DPRK missile launch

UNITED NATIONS, October 31. /TASS/. Britain, Malta, Slovenia, the United States, France, South Korea and Japan have requested a UN Security Council meeting on November 4 in connection with the DPRK’S missile launch, a source told TASS.

The decision on holding a meeting will be made by the British permanent mission to the UN, which will take over the presidency of the Security Council in November.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, the missile launched by the DPRK stayed in flight for a record 86 minutes to reach the highest altitude of more than 7,000 kilometers. It traveled a distance of 1,000 kilometers and splashed down about 200 kilometers west of the Japanese island of Okushiri near Hokkaido outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Japanese authorities are currently analyzing the data, in particular, with the aim to find out whether it was a new type of missile. Japanese Cabinet’s Chief Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Thursday might exceed a range of 15,000 kilometers, if launched to follow a standard conventional trajectory and depending on the payload.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that at the test site DPRK leader Kim Jong Un reiterated firm commitment to the policy of strengthening its nuclear forces.