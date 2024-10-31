Saudi foreign minister says normalization with Israel at risk

DOHA, October 31. /TASS/. Normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is under threat, so Riyadh will not discuss this issue as long as there is no solution to the problem of creating an independent Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, has said.

"I would say that the normalization of relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is not just in jeopardy, it is off the table until we make a decision on Palestinian statehood," he told the Future Investment Initiative conference in the Saudi capital. Asked whether the issue of establishing diplomatic relations with the Jewish state was in jeopardy if there was a lack of commitment on the Israeli side to the establishment of a Palestinian state, he replied: "I would say it's not only the normalization of relations with the kingdom that is at risk. I would say that the security of the entire region is at risk, if we don't take care of the rights of the Palestinians, if we don't find the path that will lead us to the establishment of a Palestinian state."

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said on September 18 that his country would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. On April 29, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a special session of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh that Washington and Riyadh were actively working in recent months to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. He said the key conditions for this were the resolution of the Gaza conflict and the implementation of the decision to establish a Palestinian state.