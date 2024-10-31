West must stop view Russia, China ‘through rifle sights’ — Belarusian Foreign Minister

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Western states must stop looking at Russia and China "through the rifle sights" in order to achieve sustainable peace, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said during the press conference after the talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

"Everything is in the hands of the collective West, where there are few countries like Hungary, who contribute to the achievement of peace. Political will is necessary to achieve a sustainable and serious peace, to ensure security. If European countries and the United States stop looking at Russia and China through the rifle sights, everything will be possible," the minister said.

Previously, Szijjarto said during the opening of the Minsk International conference on Eurasian security that Hungary advocates a dialogue between global powers, because its absence harms all countries.