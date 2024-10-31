Hungary receives record volume of gas from Russia — Szijjarto after meeting Lavrov

BUDAPEST, October 31. /TASS/. Hungary has received a record volume of gas from Russia via the TurkStream pipeline in the amount of 6.2 bln cubic meters this year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 2nd international conference on Eurasian security in Minsk.

The two ministers discussed issues of energy cooperation between Russia and Hungary, he noted. "The security and competitiveness of energy supply to Hungary are still guaranteed thanks to rational cooperation with Russia," Szijjarto said when speaking in Minsk broadcast by M1 TV channel. This year 6.2 bln cubic meters of natural gas were delivered via the TurkStream pipeline and its branches through Bulgaria and Serbia to Hungary from Russia, he said. "This is the largest volume of gas by now" in annual terms, the minister stressed.

A total of 20 mln cubic meters of gas are supplied to Hungary via TurkStream each day, he said.

The parties also discussed the results of a recent meeting of bilateral commission on economic cooperation in Budapest, with its co-chair, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko, participating, Szijjarto said, adding that "the sides confirmed their intention to continue expanding cooperation in areas not affected by sanctions."