Drones attack enterprises in Russia’s Bashkortostan, no casualties reported — official

UFA, October 31. /TASS/. Three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have attacked industrial enterprises in Ufa in Russia’s Bashkortostan Region, regional leader Radiy Khabirov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, there have been no casualties or damage.

"The industrial enterprises of Bashkortostan’s fuel and energy complex have been attacked by three enemy drones. <…> The first UAV went down over the premises of one of the enterprises and caused minimal damage by shattering windows in the main control room. Two others crashed over the industrial park. There have been no casualties or damage. The enterprises are operating normally," he said in a statement.

It was noted that first responders are working on site.