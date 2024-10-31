Russia’s new bill on immigration will seek to tighten control — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The development of a major immigration bill should be brought to completion to tighten regulation in the area, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting on immigration policy.

"The development of a major bill in the area of immigration, departure from the Russian Federation, as well as the conditions of staying has not yet been finalized. It is ongoing and should be brought to completion as a result of the work of our commission," he said.

"The goal of our work is to establish tight control over all immigration processes on Russian territory. In this area, it is good to turn to the experience of other countries, which of course should be applicable in our conditions have proven its effectiveness, and use, as they say, the best international practice," the politician went on to say.

Medvedev also said it is necessary to "know exactly who comes here and why, where they work and live, and whether they are ready to integrate into Russian society.".