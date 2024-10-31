Russian foreign trade to be above $700 bln as of 2024 year-end

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade volume can be above $700 bln as of the end of this year, Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service Vladimir Ivin said in an interview with RT television.

"I think if we are above the [foreign trade volume] value of $700 bln and one bln metric tons, it will be a good year," Ivin said.

Russia managed to restructure logistics and its financial profile amid continuously growing sanction pressure, the official said. China, India, Turkey and member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are main trade partners of Russia at present.