Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 96.42 rubles for October 19-21

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 96.4172 rubles for October 19-21, down 73 kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was lowered by ninety kopecks to 104.8565 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.4631 rubles, down nine kopecks.

The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.