Baku states serious progress on peace agreement with Yerevan

BAKU, October 31. /TASS/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov stated the serious progress on a peace agreement with Armenia during a phone call with UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty, according to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"Minister Bayramov informed his interlocutor in detail on Azerbaijan’s views regarding the establishment of sustainable peace in the region, the practical step being undertaken in this direction, as well as on the peace process with Armenia. He noted that there has been serious progress in the process of negotiations on peace agreement, initiated by Azerbaijan, the [agreement] project in general is being negotiated," the foreign ministry said.

According to the foreign minister the territorial claims against Azerbaijan, contained in the Armenian Constitution, constitute the main obstacle in this process.

During the phone call, Bayramov and Dought also discussed the preparation for the COP29 climate conference, which will take place in Baku on November 11-22.