Russia-China relations entering golden age — Putin

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese relations, which are being built on the principles of equality and mutual respect, are going through a golden age, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping.

"We have stated that Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are in the best period of their history. They are being built on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other’s sovereignty," the Russian president said.

Putin recalled how he traveled to China on a state visit in May, in particular to its northern city of Harbin.

"When visiting Harbin, we all understood once again how close the historical ties between Russia and the People’s Republic of China are," the Russian president said.

Putin thanked Xi Jinping for his hospitality, noting "how warmly" he was welcomed in China and also recalling "substantial talks" held in Beijing. The Russian president’s state visit to China took place on May 16-17.