Russian, Moldovan prime ministers to meet at EAEU forum in Kazakhstan

CHISINAU, January 27. /TASS/. Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu plans to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin at an international forum on digital economy to be held as part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Almaty (Kazakhstan) on January 31.

"There I will have a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," Chicu wrote on his Facebook page on Monday referring to his plans for the week.

On January 24, a source in the Russian government informed TASS that the Russian prime minister would travel to Almaty to attend the EAEU forum, but there have been no official reports on the issue. That could be the new Russian head of government’s first foreign trip.