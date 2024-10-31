Uzbekistan expects to receive 1 million Russian tourists in 2025

TASHKENT, October 31. /TASS/. Uzbekistan expects to receive 1 million tourists from Russia in 2025, while in 2023 their number flow increased by 25.8% year-on-year to 714,200 people compared to the previous year.

Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan Umid Shadiyev said this at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Tashkent. He cited the data provided by the press service of the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan.

"The statistics speak for themselves. We are observing a significant increase in the number of Russian tourists in Uzbekistan. We now have, in nine months, only 650,000, I hope that next year we will be able to reach this figure (1 million people - TASS)," Shadiyev said.

In turn, head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexey Chekunkov told the representatives of Uzbekistan about the development of tourism in the Far East, noting the need for cooperation.

"Considering the legendary Uzbek hospitality and legendary cuisine, which we were fortunate to try, I think that we can create a unique offer that will be mutually beneficial and will allow us to strengthen ties," Chekunkov said.