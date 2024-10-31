G7 fuels Ukrainian conflict, wants to put blame on China — defense ministry

BEIJING, October 31. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) nations are exacerbating the conflict in Ukraine by supplying arms to Kiev and attempting to shift responsibility for its prolongation onto China, Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry, stated at a briefing.

"China has consistently advocated for peace and facilitated negotiations regarding the Ukraine issue, and the country has maintained strict controls over the export of dual-use goods," the spokesman said. "In contrast, the G7 continues to fan the flames of conflict, exacerbating tensions while attempting to place the blame on China. The entire international community recognizes this," he added.

The G7 countries have expressed ongoing concern regarding Russia's military cooperation with China, Iran, and North Korea, as outlined in a joint declaration adopted during a ministerial meeting in Naples.