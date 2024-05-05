Patriarch Kirill thanks Putin for supporting Orthodox Church endeavors

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on Easter, the main Christian holiday, thanking him for supporting the endeavors of the Russian Orthodox Church aimed at strengthening spiritual and moral values.

"I would like to express my special gratitude to you for your unwavering attention to the activity of the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as for your active support of its various endeavors aimed at strengthening enduring spiritual and moral values in society, patriotic education and unity of our people, strengthening the true sovereignty of Russia," reads the congratulatory message uploaded to the website of the Russian Orthodox Church.

In his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the patriarch also expressed the hope that their interaction would continue to promote the ideals of mercy and love in people's lives, and would contribute to peace and harmony in society.

Orthodox believers across the world this year celebrate Easter on May 5.