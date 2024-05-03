Kiev loses 18 observation posts on right bank of Dnieper in past day — Russian official

GENICHESK, May 3. /TASS/. Forces of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out 18 Ukrainian observation posts on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Our army carried out active defensive operations on the left bank of the Dnieper, conducting precise strikes on enemy military facilities, equipment and artillery weapons on the right bank. The Kiev regime lost <...> four boats, 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, 18 observation posts and two logistics depots," he wrote on Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that over the previous day, units of Battlegroup Dnepr had inflicted a fire defeat on the troops of the 35th and 37th marine brigades, the 121st and 126th territorial defense brigades. The enemy lost up to 30 troops, two motor vehicles and a US-made M119 105 mm howitzer.