US destroyed Germany’s domestic energy supply as it blew up Nord Stream — Carlson

NEW YORK, May 3. /TASS/. The United States was behind the sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines as it destroyed the domestic energy supply of its NATO ally, Germany, noted US journalist Tucker Carlson said as he interviewed political adviser to the Hungarian premier Balazs Orban.

"The idea of NATO is we're all in this together. We work on one another's behalf. We defend each other. As you noted, you just had the leader of NATO, the United States, destroy the domestic energy supply of the second biggest NATO member, Germany," Tucker said. According to him, the United States "was behind the destruction of Nord Stream."

The US journalist wondered how his country and Germany "can remain in the alliance together <...> if we attacked Germany, which we did."

NATO, Tucker continued, prevents sovereignty. The alliance "I think is terrible for the United States and we should disband it immediately," he emphasized.

To Tucker, the fact that the military bloc exists shows that "the West is not trying to save its own civilization." "It's trying to destroy it. This is suicide, in my opinion," he concluded.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.

Later, noted American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article, citing anonymous sources inside Washington, claiming that the explosive devices were placed under the gas pipelines in June 2022 by US Navy divers with the assistance of Norwegian specialists, and then were detonated in September. Subsequently, the New York Times quoted US officials as saying that the sabotage of the gas pipelines could have been carried out by an unidentified "pro-Ukrainian group" that acted without the knowledge of US authorities.