Russian senator warns against attempts to hamper Russia’s access to Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, May 3. /TASS/. Any attempts to hamper communication between Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region and mainland Russia will be followed by response measures, a Russian senator told TASS.

Director of Finland’s Institute of International Affair and a candidate for European Parliament member with the National Coalition Party Mika Aaltola said earlier that GPS interference allegedly coming from Russia and Kaliningrad hinders aircraft and this is why Russia’s access to Kaliningrad should be restricted.

"Regrettably, more and more politicians in Western countries seem to want to make a name on the Russophobic agenda. However, Russia will do what it thinks right on its own territory. And any attempt to restrict communication between the Kaliningrad Region and the rest of Russia will be foiled by response actions. So, I don’t think that anyone in Finland would venture to impose any restrictions," said Alexander Shenzheryuk-Zhidkov, who represents the Kaliningrad Region in the Federation Council, or upper house of parliament.

The Kaliningrad Region is a Russian exclave surrounded by EU countries. The EU sanctions restrict the transit of certain commodities from mainland Russia to the region. Thus, sanctioned goods can be shipped by rail transport under EU quotas, while transportation of these goods by motor vehicles is totally banned. An alternative route to deliver these goods to the exclave is shipment across the Baltic Sea’s neutral waters.

Passenger trains to Kaliningrad run from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Adler via Lithuania. Passengers however must have a valid Schengen visa or Simplified Transit Document for Railway Transport. Each train can have a maximum of 300 such passengers.

So, the best option for individuals wanting to travel to Kaliningrad is through the air.