Sadiq Khan wins third term as London mayor

LONDON, May 4. /TASS/. Sadiq Khan won a third term as the mayor of London, according to the final vote count.

Khan, 53, who represents the opposition Labour Party, collected 43.7% of the votes in the May 2 election.

Susan Hall of the Conservative Party mustered 32.6% of the votes.

Khan has served as mayor since 2016. That year, he was the first Muslim to take the mayor’s office in London, or any other major European capital.

Khan was born in London to a large family of Pakistani descent. He is a human rights lawyer by education.