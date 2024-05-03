Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over Bering Sea near Alaska

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea near Alaska’s western coast escorted by fighter jets of foreign states at some stages of the route, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ long-range aviation carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea near the western coast of Alaska. The flight lasted over 11 hours. The crews of Su-30SM aircraft of the Aerospace Forces provided fighter support," the ministry said in a statement.

As the ministry added, "at some stages of the route, the strategic missile-carrying bombers were escorted by fighter jets of foreign states."

The crews of Russia’s long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and also the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said.

"The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces perform all the flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, it stressed.