TEL AVIV, May 5./TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is ready for a cease in the fighting in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of hostages.

"Israel has been, and still is, ready for a pause in the fighting in order to free our hostages. This is what we did when we freed 124 hostages, and resumed fighting - and this is what we are ready to do today as well," the prime minister’s Office quoted his statement.