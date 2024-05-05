Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter Sunday

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians on Easter Sunday, stressing that the clergy have always been with the people, as they are now when the country is facing challenges.

"Spiritual pastors have always been together with the people. And today, amid serious challenges, Christian religious organizations provide effective, selfless help to those who need support and attention," the Russian leader stressed in a message of congratulations posted on the Kremlin’s website.

Putin also emphasized the "constructive, productive activity of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian confessions" that preserve Russia's historical, cultural and spiritual heritage.