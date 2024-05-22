Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tyumen Region top ASI life quality rating

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Tyumen Region, the Khanty-Mansi Region and the Republic of Tatarstan have become the leaders of the third rating of the quality of life in Russian regions. The results of the rating were presented by Director General of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) Svetlana Chupsheva at a meeting of the ASI supervisory board.

"Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Tyumen Region, the Khanty-Mansi Region, the Republic of Tatarstan are top five participants of the rating. This year the Moscow Region, the Sakhalin Region and the Nizhny Novgorod Region were among top ten participants," she said.

The rating of the quality of life in Russian regions contains figures of regional statistics, results of sociological surveys and data collected with the help of geoanalytics instruments. It provides a complex view of the quality of environment for life in the region.