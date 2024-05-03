Russia not depending on foreign gas turbines anymore — Rostec

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia has overcome the dependence on high-capacity gas turbines of the foreign make, CEO of the Rostec State Corporation Sergey Chemezov said at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We are installing it [the GTD-110M high-capacity turbine - TASS] at our Udarnaya plant that is under construction at the Taman Peninsula. This is the first serially made turbine. Now we are confident that we can become independent," Chemezov said. "We can break up now with Siemens, and with General Electric. We built three plants - this is the third one. Two plants were constructed in Crimea and one in the Taman Peninsula - the Udarnaya, which we will launch in full as early as in this year," the chief executive noted.

Development of the GTD-110M high-capacity turbine is a very important milestone, the Prime Minister said. "I know the corporation was working for a long time on that, to create analogs of Western turbines," Mishustin stressed.