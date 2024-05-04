Russian ministry puts former Ukrainian Defense Minister Koval on wanted persons list

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Koval on a wanted persons list, according to the ministry’s database.

A database entry says Koval is wanted for a criminal offense, without naming specific charges.

Koval served as Ukraine's acting defense minister from March 25 to July 3, 2014. He was also deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Since March 16, 2022, he has headed the National Defense University of Ukraine.

Last February, the Russian Investigative Committee charged Koval in absentia of coordinating "military aggression against the residents of Donbass in 2014.".