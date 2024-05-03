Swiss conference to be showcase for Zelensky's failed peace plan — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The conference on the Ukraine conflict in Switzerland will expose Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's failed peace agenda, while Russia will continue to work on the return of its ancestral territories without paying any attention to this initiative, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"What are the advantages of the Swiss 'peace conference' for Russia? <…> Primarily, it will be another proof of the collapse of the so-called peace plan from that dimwit Zelensky," the senator wrote on his Telegram channel.

"It will allow our armed forces to continue cleaning the territory of Novorossiya from neo-Nazis without interference and without looking back at someone's moronic 'peace initiatives,' and all of us - to carry out meticulous work on <...> the speedy return of our ancestral territories to Russia," Medvedev pointed out.

Earlier, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said that Bern had invited more than 160 delegations, including those from the G7, the G20 and the BRICS countries, to the conference on Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 in the Burgenstock resort. According to the country's authorities, Russia is not among the invitees "at this stage."