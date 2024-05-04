Russian ministry puts Ukraine’s Ground Forces commander on wanted persons list

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has put Ukraine’s Ground Forces Commander Alexander Pavlyuk on a wanted persons list, according to the ministry’s database.

A database entry says Poroshenko is wanted for a criminal offense, without naming specific charges.

Pavlyuk was appointed Ground Forces commander on February 11. Prior to that, he was the first deputy defense minister of Ukraine. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Pavlyuk after he gave orders to block humanitarian corridors and use civilians as a human shield in Mariupol.