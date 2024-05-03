Any aggression against Crimea to be met with crushing retaliation — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned Washington, London and Brussels that any aggressive actions against Crimea and the Crimean Bridge are doomed to fail and will be met with crushing retaliation.

"I would like again to warn Washington, London, Brussels that any aggressive actions against Crimea are not only doomed to fail, but will also be met with a blow of retaliation that will be crushing," the diplomat said at a news conference.

In recent days, Zakharova continued, Ukrainian forces "have been seen using several US-made ATACMS long-range missiles, which were secretly received a month ago, against Crimea."

"According to the Russian Defense Ministry, all the missiles that were fired were destroyed," she said. "After Easter, Kiev expects to receive the first F-16 aircraft, which, according to the UK plan, can also be used in the operation to destroy the Crimean bridge."

The diplomat warned that "Russian law enforcement agencies thoroughly record the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis."

"Not a single atrocity of the Kiev regime remains unnoticed. Those involved are being identified and brought to justice," she said.